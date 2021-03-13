PIVX Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $74.05 million and $1.71 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.