Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,048. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,155.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

