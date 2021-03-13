Playkey Price Up 13% Over Last Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $440,676.83 and $106,792.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00048276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.52 or 0.00654222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00066072 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025106 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars.

