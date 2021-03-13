Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Plexus reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLXS. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

PLXS opened at $90.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $91.19.

In other news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,709.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 96.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,648 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Plexus by 51.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,578 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

