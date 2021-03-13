Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.92 Million

Brokerages expect that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post sales of $78.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $92.10 million. Plug Power reported sales of $40.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $458.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $518.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $725.63 million, with estimates ranging from $627.53 million to $785.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,080 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 183,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72,032 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of -143.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

