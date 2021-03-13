Pluton Price Reaches $12.25 on Major Exchanges (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Pluton token can now be purchased for $12.25 or 0.00019926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 94% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pluton has a market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00662532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00066339 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00037233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00025308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton (PLU) is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.