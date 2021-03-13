Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Down 51.5% in February

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the February 11th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. Points International has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Points International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 461.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,728 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 5.15% of Points International worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

