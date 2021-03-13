Polymath (POLY) Price Up 9.3% This Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $271.05 million and $5.90 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.39 or 0.00374616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000162 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,818,067 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars.

