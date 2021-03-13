PolySwarm Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.83 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $11.83 million and approximately $101,676.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00048165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00654664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00066059 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025083 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00035580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PolySwarm Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

