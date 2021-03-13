Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pool by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Pool by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $343.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.13.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

