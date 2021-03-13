Poolz Finance Market Cap Reaches $14.65 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $14.65 million and $19.77 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $22.62 or 0.00037766 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.95 or 0.00462357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00062670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00079575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.08 or 0.00532692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011416 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

