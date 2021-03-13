PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0313 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $14,030.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,271.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,916.22 or 0.03127444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.58 or 0.00366543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.30 or 0.00978108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.53 or 0.00386032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $217.47 or 0.00354928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.44 or 0.00252058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022620 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,886,491 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.