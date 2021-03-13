PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

PPG stock opened at $148.48 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

