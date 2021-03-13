PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Lowered by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

NYSE PPG traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

