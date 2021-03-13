PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PQG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in PQ Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 632,261 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after purchasing an additional 539,048 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PQ Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 163,190 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

