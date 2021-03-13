PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSK. Eight Capital upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$14.33 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$14.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3108569 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

