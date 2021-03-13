Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRBZF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $87.96 on Friday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $88.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

