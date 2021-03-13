Primas Market Cap Tops $2.05 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Primas token can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $18.66 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primas has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.57 or 0.00362912 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.