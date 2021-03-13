Primecoin Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,455,579 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

