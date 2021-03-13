Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $200,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.10. 373,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,416,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.28 and its 200-day moving average is $221.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

