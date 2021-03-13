Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 362 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.64. The stock had a trading volume of 130,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,354. The company has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $345.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

