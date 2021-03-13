Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 349,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,192,000 after acquiring an additional 26,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,326. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

