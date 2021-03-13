Prospector Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

PG stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.24. The company had a trading volume of 356,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

