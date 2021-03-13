Prospector Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.68% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 225,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

CVCY opened at $20.27 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.