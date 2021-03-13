Prospector Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,911 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 595,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 275,839 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TR stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

