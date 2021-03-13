Prospector Partners LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,285,000 after purchasing an additional 309,187 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after buying an additional 706,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,323,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,831,000 after buying an additional 341,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,361,000 after buying an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,105. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

