Prospector Partners LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Origin Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OBNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

