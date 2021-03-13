Prospector Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Univest Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 117,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

UVSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Univest Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

UVSP stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $863.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

