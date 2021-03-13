Prospector Partners LLC Sells 11,690 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

NYSE:GD traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,264. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $175.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.30.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

