Prospector Partners LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.39.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $293.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

