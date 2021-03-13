Prosper Reaches One Day Volume of $3.90 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Prosper has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $20.00 million and $3.90 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper token can currently be bought for about $4.47 or 0.00007432 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.00461449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00062785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00052271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00069599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00084480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.82 or 0.00516789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012317 BTC.

Prosper Token Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

