Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

PB traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. 1,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,997. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $78.98. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

