Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Short Interest Down 52.7% in February

Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the February 11th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVCB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protective Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTVCB stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. Protective Insurance has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $23.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

