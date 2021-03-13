Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 168.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,691 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.55. 38,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,538. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of -260.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

