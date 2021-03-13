PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,229,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,775 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.91% of PTC worth $266,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $132.19 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.98, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $709,442.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,756 shares of company stock worth $4,394,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

