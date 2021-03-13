Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.14% of MarketAxess worth $30,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,836,215 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKTX opened at $516.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $540.91 and its 200-day moving average is $528.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

