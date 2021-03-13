Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Humana by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after purchasing an additional 403,026 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,772,000 after purchasing an additional 172,223 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $406.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

