Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.06 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

TWLO opened at $369.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.39 and its 200-day moving average is $324.00. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,871,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $524,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.