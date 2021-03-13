Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,345 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $43,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $236.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

