Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 43,311 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3,677.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

