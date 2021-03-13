Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,075 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $7,676,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 50,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,395,152. The stock has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

