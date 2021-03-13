Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 10,556 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $88.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

