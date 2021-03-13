Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 11,189 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 59.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 61.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 45,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

