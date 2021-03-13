Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,641 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock worth $17,153,470. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $134.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

