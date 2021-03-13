Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,198 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,483,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 25,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX opened at $93.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average is $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

