Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 6,030 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

