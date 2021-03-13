Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 9,605 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Southern were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.57. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

