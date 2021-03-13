Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 177,065 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,065 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $47,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,042,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 81,023 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 149.2% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.4% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $212.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $34.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

