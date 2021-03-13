Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 178.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 372,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 239,130 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.05% of McDonald’s worth $79,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

NYSE:MCD opened at $212.34 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.10. The stock has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

