Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,814 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,226,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $129.98 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

